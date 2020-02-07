How to Download Pandora Music: A Beginner’s Guide

Pandora is one of the biggest music streaming apps available today. Its unique features set it apart from music streaming apps like Spotify or Amazon Music. Pandora music comes in a radio-type format compiling songs together. The app makes it easy to find new music that you’ll fall in love with.

Though Pandora’s download feature isn’t available on the Free version. Lucky for you, this guide has all you need to know about how to download music on Pandora.

How to Download Music from Pandora Plus/Premium

First, download the app. It’s available to download on Playstore and App Store. You can also opt to download on PC and Mac. Though the Pandora site is accessible to browsers. To avail of Pandora Plus or Premium just follow these steps:

Create an account on Pandora. Once you have the app or site loaded, click “Sign Up.” It will ask you to provide an email address and password. Once you’ve filled in your details, you can access Pandora.

Go to Upgrade. On PC and Mac, you can find this on the top right corner. It should be right next to your profile icon. On mobile, go to your profile tab on the bottom right. Once on your profile, you can find “Upgrade” on the top left corner.

Choose your plan. Pandora will take you to a new page with a preview of the available plans. Choose which you want to take. Note that Pandora Premium has more download options than Pandora Pro. Pandora Pro will only let you download your top 3 most listened playlists.

Go to the song you want to Download. Choose a song from any playlist you want to download. As of the moment, Pandora does not allow podcast downloads.

Click ‘Download.’ This should appear on the menu bar of the playlist.

You can find your downloads on your Download folder. So just relax with some headphones and jam out with some tunes.

Pandora Plus and Premium don’t just let you download music and podcasts. It also has a few added features that you can’t get on Pandora Free. This includes:

Unlimited skips

Ad-free streaming

Unlimited offline listening (for Premium)

Creating and sharing playlists (for Premium)

How to Download Music from Pandora on Android/iOS

If you want to download music from Pandora without paying for it, there are other options. To download on your Android or iOS, follow these steps:

For iOS

Download Pandora Music Downloader Cydia tweak. To do this, you might have to jailbreak your phone first. Watch the guide below for more information.

Open the app. Once downloaded, you can open the app to start using it.

Go to Manage > Sources. Then press Edit to insert the xSellize repo source.

Insert “http://cydia.xsellize.com” on the bar.

Press confirm. A dialogue box will pop up, asking you to confirm. Choose Confirm to install.

Go back to Cydia. Once there, search for “Pandora Downloader” and install it. This should work for any iOS device running on 9 or higher.

For Android

Download PanDown. To do this, you might have to root your Android phone. Watch the video below to do so.

Run the app. Allow your phone to run the PanDown app. This will enable the download feature on Pandora.

Find a song you want to download. Open the Pandora app and choose the song you want to download.

Press download. The Download icon should no longer be faint on the playlist menu. Once you click on it, Pandora will download the chosen song or playlist. You can find your downloads every time you open the app.

How to Download Music from Pandora on PC/Mac

Using Third-Party Software

There are many third-party sites you can visit to download Pandora music. For this example, we used FonePaw Audio Recorder. The basic steps should be the same for other software.

Download FonePaw Audio Recorder. FonePaw Audio Recorder is available on both PC and Mac. Go to their site and download the appropriate app for your device.

Run the app . It will open to a home screen with four options: Video Recorder, Audio Recorder, Snapshot, and More.

Choose Audio Recorder. FonePaw will redirect you to the audio recorder settings. You can turn System Sound on and toggle Microphone off so it won’t record background noise.

Press Output Settings. Here you can customize your downloads’ metadata. You can also choose the file format it will save to.

Open Pandora. Go to your Pandora app and choose which song to download.

Record your song. Play your song and start recording with FonePaw Audio Recorder. Press the stop button to stop recording.

Press Save. Once you’re satisfied with the recording, you can press the Save button. You’ll find your saved songs on your Downloads folder.

Using Browser Add-ons/Extensions

You can also install an extension on your browser for easy downloading. Please note that the app used is from Google Chrome. It might not be compatible with other browsers.

Add Pandora Download Links to your browser. You can find it on the Chrome Web Store.

Go to Pandora. Once installed, go to the Pandora site on your browser.

Download your song. The extension should enable the download button on Pandora. Click the icon and it will save to your computer.

Why listen to Pandora music?

Enjoy the music and podcasts you love

Pandora’s wide selection of music and podcasts will delight every audiophile. It has a plethora of categories to choose from, so you can find even your most niche tastes on the platform. There are over 29 categories, with up to 70 stations per category. From R&B to Jazz. Classical to Pop. You can listen to old favorites anytime you want.

Find new sound

Pandora is also the perfect place to find new things to listen to. It works as a radio, so clicking on one station gives you a ton of options. The best part is, you never know what you could be listening to next. If you find a song you like, you can save it. This encourages Pandora to recommend similar music.

One of the best features of Pandora is its detailed playlist info. Once you open a playlist, it will give you a brief description of how they curated it. Pandora will showcase the lyrics at the bottom to improve your listening experience. It also has great customization options. You can choose a playlist based on different things. If you’re tired of your old playlist, be sure to give it a try.

Connecting with other music lovers

Pandora is also a social streaming platform. It will allow you to connect to other listeners and artists. You can follow other accounts and find out what they’re listening to. Find new music and discover on-the-rise artists.

Streaming Pandora music

Finding music and podcasts

Pandora has a pretty straightforward interface. Just clicking on the homepage, you’ll see personalized picks for you. On PC and Mac, the first page you see has genres you can browse through. You can also look for your favorite artists to find more playlists. You can do this by going to the search bar on top (for PC and Mac.) On mobile, you’ll find the Search icon on the middle right on the menu bar.

Saving to collections

You can add playlists to your Collections for easier access. Open the app and go to a playlist. On the menu bar, you should see the option to “Collect.” You can access these playlists and songs on the Collections page. Using the thumbs up and down buttons you see on each song is also handy. It will help Pandora improve its algorithms and recommend better music.