YouTube is the most famous website when it comes to movies, music, news, TV shows, and many others. People used to spend time watching movies and listening to music. They are enjoying these activities online. However, it is now possible to listen to music offline. You just have to download your favorite music from YouTube to iTunes.

This way, you will be able to enjoy as many kinds of music as possible even you are not connected to the internet. Additionally, for some people, having a music collection in iTunes is worthwhile.

In this article, we will discuss how to download music from YouTube to iTunes.

How To Download Music From YouTube to iTunes

There are different ways on how to download music from YouTube to iTunes. You can use different software, tools, and applications.

Below are the step-by-step guides on how to download music from YouTube to iTunes and some of the software and tools that you can use.

4K Video Downloader

This enables you to download videos, playlists, and subtitles from YouTube in high quality.

You have to download and install the latest version of the 4K Video Downloader.

After installing it, go to YouTube and look for the video or playlist that you want to download.

Copy the link of the video.

Launch the 4K Video Downloader and paste the copied link of the video in the main window.

In the “Extract Audio” section, select M4A format and choose your preferred quality.

After selecting the quality, click “Extract.”

To open the folder having the files, click “Show in Folder.”

Choose the file that you would like to import in iTunes then select “Open with iTunes.”

Pros

It is easy to install and use.

You can download your favorite playlists with subtitles.

You can convert music videos into formats that you want. It can turn videos into M4A, MP3, or OGG format.

It is compatible with different websites.

Cons

There’s a limited number of playlists, subtitles, and channels that you can download with the free version.

It contains ads

Freemake Video Downloader

It supports a wide range of websites where you can grab the videos you want to download. Moreover, you can convert them in any formats that you want.

You have to download, install, and run Freemake Video Downloader.

Go to YouTube and copy the link of the video that you want to download.

Click “Paste URL.”

The software will automatically detect the video that you will download.

Choose the format and quality that iTunes supports.

Press “Download” to save the file.

Pros

Free-to-use

Conversion to various formats

Simple to use

Fast download speed

Cons

Might slow down when multiple downloading is done simultaneously

ClipGrab

This YouTube downloader is free and easy to use.

You need to download and install ClipGrab.

Go to YouTube and copy the link of the video that you want to download.

In the ClipGrab window, insert the copied link in the “Downloads” tab. Just hit Ctrl+V or Cmd+V on a Mac.

Choose the format and quality that iTunes supports.

Download YouTube videos to iTunes.

Pros

Free and easy to use

Supports multiple platforms

The conversion of videos to some other format is very easy.

It offers quick ways of downloading.

Cons

Will show only the top twelve videos.

Limited output formats.

Apowersoft Video To MP3

This is a fantastic free online tool that allows converting local files to MP3. Moreover, you can use it to record your favorite music from different platforms and then record them into various formats. Also, you can manage your audio files and transfer them to iTunes using this tool.

Open the online YouTube MP3 converter.

Click the “Convert from Web” tab.

Copy the URL of your desired YouTube video and paste it into the assigned area on the webpage.

Hit “Convert” and choose your preferred output settings.

You can now download your selected audio. The output directory will automatically open after conversion.

You can now add the songs to iTunes. Just repeat step #5.

Pros

This is a browser-based tool

There are no restrictions on computer operating systems and versions.

There’s no need to install any applications and plug-ins.

Cons

It can be significantly affected by unstable internet connection.

Airy

This tool meets the necessary downloading process that you need. It downloads the video for you and adds it straight to your iTunes library.

You need to download and install Airy on your Mac computer.

Choose a YouTube video that you want to download and save and copy it.

Paste the link for the video to Airy and choose the MP3 option

Click the “Download” button to start downloading.

Open the downloaded file that can be found in the Downloads folder in the Airy folder.

Right-click on your downloaded, and click “Open with iTunes.”

Now you can put your downloaded video and music on any device that you want.

Pros

It allows the downloading process to be easy.

Simple to use

Cons

The free version has limitations for only two downloads.

Competitors have more features but at the same price.

Wondershare UniConverter

This enables you to make hassle-free and effortless file conversion. It supports the conversion of Youtube files to iTunes compatible audio formats. Moreover, your file will not lose its quality.

You need to download and install Wondershare UniConverter on your PC or Mac.

After installing, run this video downloader/converter then click “Download” from the tools.

Go to YouTube and copy the link of the music video that you want to download.

Paste the copied link of the video to Wondershare UniConverter.

Click the drop-down icon, and then select “Download MP3.”

Wondershare UniConverter will instantly start downloading the track.

After downloading, the music video will be converted automatically to MP3. It can be viewed under the “Finished” tab.

To transfer YouTube music to iTunes Library, right-click downloaded videos under the “Finished” tab then choose “Open File Location.”

Choose File, then Add to Library or Add Folder to Library. Locate a file or folder, and then click Open.

Pros

It can be installed in a few easy steps.

No restrictions or limitations on conversion.

Versatile and comprehensive tool.

Cons

The trial version gives only the basic features.

DVDFab Video Converter

This is the most full-featured and powerful YouTube to iTunes converter. It can download and convert YouTube videos to iTunes supported video format. Moreover, it offers many advanced customization tools and advanced hardware acceleration technology.

You need to download and install DVDFab Video Converter on your PC or Mac.

After installing, open the DVDFab Video Converter and go to the “Utilities” menu.

Choose “YouTube to MP3” downloader.

When a new window opens, click on the “+ paste” URL button on the top left hand under the DVDFab logo.

When a pop-up window appears, paste the YouTube link of the music video that you want to download.

You need to choose between two options – download the entire playlist or just the particular clip that you need.

Select what you prefer then click “Download.”

Downloading will start, and your chosen YouTube music video will be converted to MP3.

After conversion, you can now drag it to your iTunes library.

Pros

It supports different conversion formats.

Fast conversions

It has a wide range of features.

It is very simple and easy to use.

Cons

It will take you a few moments to understand the process.

Softorino YouTube Converter 2

This is an ultimate YouTube downloader. It is straightforward and robust. It helps in downloading your favorite songs from YouTube to iTunes music library.

You need to download and install Softorino YouTube Converter 2 on your PC or Mac.

Search for your favorite music video on YouTube.

Since SYC2 has a built-in YouTube browser, type the song in the search bar and then click “Add to the queue” when you see the music video that you want to download. You will then see it on the downloading list.

When you see the icon of the video in the window of the YouTube to iTunes converter, select “Audio” mode and then click “Convert to iTunes library.”

Click the “Download to iTunes” button and then check your song from your iTunes music library.

Pros

Faster download speed

It offers three conversion selections.

It has automatic web content recognition technology.

Cons

Limitations or non-existent metadata.

Poorly trimmed ringtones.

Disclaimer

You can access any YouTube content only for personal and non-commercial use. You have to secure the written consent of YouTube or the respective licensors of the YouTube content if you are going to copy, reproduce, distribute, transmit, broadcast, display, or otherwise exploit any YouTube content for any other purposes other than personal use.

Don’t steal music. When you are prompted to register or sign up before playing or downloading any music videos, you need to do so. Respect all disclaimers regarding piracy and copyright infringement.

Download, Convert, And Enjoy!

There are a lot of ways on how you can download music from YouTube videos to iTunes. You can choose all of them or just have whatever you prefer. These programs enable you to have decent and basic downloads and conversions which you can enjoy. Moreover, having YouTube music videos converted to iTunes gives a well-managed music compilation. This will allow you to enjoy your favorite music even if you are offline.