How to Download Music from Spotify On PC & Mac

Spotify is a digital music streaming platform. It offers different kinds of subscriptions: Spotify Free, Spotify Premium and Spotify Family. If you want to know how to download music from Spotify, you need to know that the free version does not allow it. So for offline listening, the latter choices should be your kind of subscription.

There are several ways you can download Spotify music. Whether you download it from the app or you want it straight to your computer, we have you covered. This guide will teach you how to download Spotify music with or without Premium. We also have methods that can download music even without the app!

Disclaimer

Our website does not promote acts of piracy and copyright infringement. This article only aims to inform individuals about the different ways you can download music from Spotify.

How to Download Music From Spotify Premium On Your PC

So you want to download music from your Spotify to your PC, right? First, you need to know that Spotify is a bit picky about what it allows its users to download on certain devices. And since you’re downloading songs on your PC, you can only save those from your liked songs and playlists.

Downloading is easy enough. You can save the entire catalog of music by just flicking a switch. But before you begin the download, the most vital thing to have is an internet connection. To download, check out the step-by-step guide below:

Download the Spotify application on your desktop. If you don’t have the app yet, you can get it on their website. But if you already have it installed, skip this step.

Log-in to your Spotify account. Make sure that your account is on a Premium subscription. If you don’t have a Premium account, check the other guide below, or you can sign up and subscribe to one.

Like the songs you want to download, so you can download it on your curated playlists. To like a song, click the heart icon beside the “play” button. If you don’t do this, you won’t be able to download the songs.

Toggle the download switch to save your songs offline. Once you have liked all the songs on the playlists you want to save offline, toggle the download button. You can find it on the upper right corner of any playlist. This may take a while, depending on the speed of your internet connection. You can find your offline playlist from the “Playlists” section of the application.



How to Download Music From Spotify Premium On Your Mac

Downloading music on Spotify on your Mac is easy. It’s almost the same as the one for PC. On Spotify’s website, download the application available for Mac. You have the option to choose which version is compatible with your OS. Once downloaded, you can follow the steps above to download. It should be the same.

Once you’ve saved the songs of your choice, you just need to flick a switch to save the entire catalog. Make sure that you have a working internet connection so you will be able to download any of the music. Now all you need to do is relax with a good pair of headphones and that sweet, sweet music.

How to Download Music From Spotify Free On Your PC

When you save songs online on your Spotify Premium account, the music isn’t saved directly to your PC. It is still saved on the app and can be only accessed through it. If you want to download it to your local files, we have some tricks you can use. From there, you can use a media player to listen to your heart’s content. Just follow these steps:

Download and install NoteBurner**. This app will let you download songs to your local files.



Launch the application. After installing, make sure that the app is open so you can start downloading songs.



Add songs or playlists from Spotify to the program . You can do this by copying the link of the song or playlist you want to download then launch the app. On the app, you will see a “+” button, click it. After clicking it, there will be a pop-up prompting you to paste the link you’ve copied from Spotify. You can also drag and drop the playlist link on the application.



Choose the output settings of your download. To do this, click the gear button found on the upper-right screen. There are several options available, click the one that you want to use. You can also choose the quality and where you want to save your file.



Download your song or playlist. To proceed with your download, click the “convert” button. It will convert all your selected songs and save it on your local folder. You can now enjoy your Spotify music without using the Spotify app.



**This program used to download Spotify music is a paid application. There’s a trial version available but to use the app completely, you must buy the program.

How to Download Music From Spotify Free On Your Mac

Downloading songs from Spotify Free on your Mac isn’t at all complicated. All you need to do is download and install NoteBurner and follow the steps above. It should be the same process. This will allow you to save music right on your folders.

Other Alternatives To Download Music From Spotify

So you’ve tried using NoteBurner and weren’t satisfied with the application. There’s another program you can use to download – Sidify Music Converter. It is available on both Windows and Mac. The steps to download music on this app is similar to how you download with Spotify Free:

Download and install Sidify Music Converter***. This app will let you download songs to your local files.

Launch the application. After installing, make sure that the app is open so you can start downloading songs.

Add songs or playlists from Spotify to the program . You can do this by copying the link of the song or playlist you want to download then launch the app. On the app, you will see a “+” button, click it. After clicking it, there will be a pop-up prompting you to paste the link you’ve copied from Spotify. You can also drag and drop the playlist link on the application.

Choose the output settings of your download. To do this, click the gear button found on the upper-right screen. There are several options available, click the one that you want to use. You can also choose the quality and where you want to save your file.

Download your song or playlist. To proceed with your download, click the “convert” button. It will convert all your selected songs and save it on your local folder. You can now enjoy your Spotify music without using the Spotify app.

***This program used to download Spotify music is a paid application. There’s a trial version available but to use the app completely, you must buy the program.

Is Downloading Music from Spotify Illegal or Legal?

Music streaming services have been under a lot of controversy. Just think about Taylor Swift’s infamous feud with Spotify. She had claimed it didn’t offer enough compensation for artists. So there has always been a question of whether downloading music from Spotify is legal.

In a nutshell: yes, and no. Copyright laws state that using work without the permission of the owner is illegal. And some songs and playlists from Spotify have copyright. But artists freely give away and provide the songs for download on the internet. So it’s technically legal. Let’s break down what is legal and illegal according to copyright law.

Legal

Downloading copyrighted songs that artists have been available for download is legal. In this case, the artist is allowing the free distribution of their work. They are posting it themselves and controlling the distribution. So, downloading a song from the Spotify application is legal. They have several songs available, which are all copyrighted, for offline use.

Illegal

Downloading songs or playlists which you do not hold copyright to is illegal. You are in possession of copyrighted material once you’ve downloaded it.

To remain legal, you must abide by usage restrictions on the music. For example, the music is for your personal use only. You can’t profit from it. By downloading these songs from Spotify, you agree to any restrictions there may be on the music. Downloading music with the intent of commercial use is illegal. You may have to answer to fines depending on the gravity of the situation.

You should also note that some social media platforms can detect this. YouTube will demonetize any videos using copyright content. And Instagram can remove any music from your video on the spot.