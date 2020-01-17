How to Download Instagram Videos for PC: A Beginner’s Guide

Instagram is the most popular photo and video-sharing social media platform. Over 1 billion people use Instagram and the numbers keep on growing. Users include social media influencers, photographers, or people who want to share memories. While you may use the app to showcase photos, it can also be a good source of entertainment and inspiration.

If you want to download videos for personal use, it’s difficult to do so right from the app. Its built-in data download function is only for the content you post. If you ever want to download your favorite videos, there are a few different ways to do so.

What Instagram videos can you download?

Instagram’s features have grown over time. If you ask someone about Instagram videos, they’ll ask you to be more specific. Are you talking about posts? Or IGTV? To help you out, here is a brief overview of Instagram videos:

Video Posts – these are videos you can find on any user’s Instagram feed

Instagram Live Videos – these are live streams uploaded by users

Instagram Stories – these are short videos that only appear for 24 hours

IGTV – a video streaming feature that allows long-form content

Why download videos from Instagram?

To relive your favorite memories

Let’s say you want to have a copy of that video of your dog you posted last week. Or your friend posted an embarrassing video that you can someday use as blackmail over him. Either way, you’d want to download that video to keep forever. You can never be too careful, especially at the risk of getting your account hacked or suspended.

For offline viewing

It’s also useful for when you want an offline copy of your favorite videos. You can rewatch all your favorites, and save data at the same time. If you have a DIY project and need to refer to that one 5-minute craft Instagram video, at least you already have it.

How to Download Instagram Videos for PC

Through the app

Instagram only introduced a data download feature in 2018. This feature allows you to retrieve your Instagram archive. This includes all your posts, comments, profile data, and more.

For mobile, you have the option to save your IG stories before and after you post it. To download before you post, click the down-facing arrow icon on the top. To download after you post, go to your Profile. Go to Menu > Archive. Click on the story you want to save, and then click More > Save Video. You should be able to find the saved video in your Camera Roll. This method will only work for the stories you have posted.

These features are handy, especially if you want to migrate to another app. Though it’s useful to note that it only works for your account. If there are any videos you want to save from other users, this will not work. But never fear, there are alternatives.

Through third-party websites

There is a multitude of websites that offer to help you download Instagram videos. They’re easy to use, completely free, and you’ll have that video saved in no time.

1. Savefromweb

Savefromweb offers HD quality downloads. It also supports the download of Instagram photos and profile pictures. The video downloads save as MP4, while photos save as JPEG. The interface is pretty easy to navigate. You can download it in six easy steps.

Go to Instagram and find the video of your choice.

On the top right corner of the post, click on the three-dot icon and choose Copy Link .

. Go to the Savefromweb website, and paste the link on the box.

Press download, and it will take you to a page with a preview of the video.

Press the download button again and it will download your video right away. You can find it on your Downloads folder.

2. DreDown All Video Downloader

This completely free tool is compatible not only with Instagram but other sites as well. It’s listed as compatible with: YouTube, Facebook, Keek, Twitter, Twitch, and more. You can use it like Savefromweb.

Copy the link of your video from Instagram.

Paste the link on the box, and click Enter.

It will take you to a page with a preview of the video.

Click the MP4 download link to complete your download.

3. DownloadInstagramVideos

This has a simple layout and easy to follow instructions on the website itself. Its minimalist design is straight to the point. This was an intentional choice by the website’s creators to make it easier for the users. Following the same structure, you can download your video through these steps:

Copy the link of your video from Instagram.

Paste the link on the box, and click Enter.

It will take you to a page with a preview of the video.

Click the MP4 download link to complete your download.

4. DownloadGram

DownloadGram has a fun, interactive layout. It allows you the option to download IGTV episodes with clear quality. Though the download speed is a bit slower, it makes up for it with its high-quality resolution.

Follow the previous steps.

Click the ‘Download Video’ button down below.

Your video will appear on the Downloads bar right away.

This website doesn’t offer a preview of the video, but you can find it in your Downloads folder. If you’re looking to download more videos from Instagram, you’ll need an external hard drive to save them all. Buy this hard drive on Amazon today and enjoy more videos offline.

Through browser add-ons/extensions

Another way to download Instagram videos is through extensions. If your browser is Google Chrome, you can download add-ons or extensions on the Chrome Web Store. This is preferable if you’re planning to download Instagram videos frequently.

1. Download Instagram Plus (Chrome)

This extension is convenient and effective. It allows you to download videos and photos from Instagram. If you go to an account’s profile and hover your mouse over a post, you can see that all posts have this icon. Clicking on the icon will immediately download the video. This is a handy tip for those who want to mass download posts. This can work for private accounts as well, as long as you’re following them.

It also supports IGTV downloads. Though for this, you will have to go to each video and download it from there.

Here’s how to use it.

Once added to Chrome, each post on your Instagram feed will have a small icon on the top left.

To download your video, click this icon.

The download may take a little while, around a minute or so.

2. FastSave for Instagram (Chrome)

This extension is simple and straight to the point. Its design matches Instagram’s interface. You would think it’s part of the app itself. Another cool feature is that it lets you download IG stories without anyone knowing it was you.

It works like the previous one:

An icon will appear on the top left of the post, indicating download.

Click the icon to download.

You can replicate the process to download IG stories. As its name implies, it downloads pretty fast too.

3. Downloader for Instagram + Direct Message (Chrome)

The Instagram website lacks a lot of the functionality of the mobile app. You can’t view Instagram DMs or post anything to the site. This is inconvenient if you want to post videos that are already on your desktop. Luckily, this extension can help you out.

The Downloader for Instagram extension allows mass downloading of videos and images. Not only that, but it also lets you upload a profile picture and an IG story from your desktop. It also supports direct messaging (DM) in the browser. Perfect for sliding into those DMs.

You can download from this extension in three ways.

The first way:

Go to the post you want to download.

Click on the Download button on the top left corner.

The second way:

Press the extension’s icon on the browser’s navigation bar.

A drop-down box will appear and thumbnails of every picture on your current page will appear.

Click on the posts you want to download.

The third way:

Press the extension’s icon on Instagram’s navigation bar.

It will give you the option to download all the posts on the current page.

You can set the range for the number of posts you want to download.

Click Download.

Through ‘Inspect’-tion

As of writing, this feature is no longer available. But that may vary depending on your browser or computer operating system. You’re free to give it a try, though!

This method does not involve any third-party apps or extensions. If you have experience with HTML, then you might recognize this.

Follow this tutorial for an in-depth, step-by-step guide.

Downloading Instagram videos for mobile

You can download Instagram videos for mobile as well. You can use the sites listed above on your mobile browser. The steps will be the same.

You can also opt to download third-party apps to aid your downloads. Here are a few apps on Android and iOS that you can find.

For Post Videos

Video Downloader for Instagram (Android)

IGSave (Android/iOS)

Blaze: Browser & File Manager (iOS)

For IG Stories

Story Saver App (Android)

Story Reposter (iOS)

For IGTV

Siri Shortcuts (iOS)

Saveo (Android)

Disclaimer

Now, go wild and download to your heart’s content. Don’t forget to ask permission if you’re planning on reposting these videos. Remember, these people or companies own the rights to their videos. This article only aims to inform and educate people on how to download Instagram videos.