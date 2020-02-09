How to Download from Apple Music: Beginner’s Guide

What dominates the people’s ears today are music streaming services. There are many music streaming services out there and among them is Apple’s music streaming service, Apple Music. As a streaming service, it gives users many features. One prominent feature is being able to download from the said streaming service.

Besides this platform, you can also download from other music streaming services. Among them are Pandora and Spotify. We also have guides on how to download music from those streaming services as well. Read on below on how to download from this music-listening platform.

Apple Music is Apple’s flagship music streaming service. You can use this service on iOS and Android devices. Besides listening to music you can customize songs according to your preference. Aside from these basic features, you can also download songs that you want. Here, we have a step-by-step guide on how to download from Apple Music.

How to Download From Apple Music

Before you download from Apple Music, you need to have the following first:

Songs saved to your Apple Music library

Noteburner Apple Music Converter

Step-by-step process

Click on the “+” icon on the upper left. A window will open and show your saved tracks in your library. Pick the one that you want to save to your PC.

On the upper-right corner, click the gear icon. It’s here that you can customize the track that you want to save offline. You can choose between different formats, such as .mp3, .wav, .aac, or .flac.

Choose a destination folder.

Click the “Convert” button and wait for it to finish. Your saved songs from the platform are now available for offline listening.

For Handheld Devices

Open Apple Music on your device.

Find the song, album, or playlist that you want to add to your library. Tap the “+” button to add a song. To add a full album or playlist, tap “+ADD”.

To add tracks for offline listening, add it first to your library. Tap the download icon to start the download.

Another Way to Download

There is also another way of downloading songs for handheld devices. You have to follow the steps mentioned when downloading using Noteburner. Once done, you must transfer the songs you downloaded from your PC to your handheld device. You can now listen to your favorite tracks while you’re offline. Check out this pair of headphones now to further enjoy your listening experience.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Using Apple Music

Apple Music, like most services, is not perfect. It also comes with its advantages and disadvantages.

Advantages

Huge Music Catalog

Apple Music has over 40 million songs in its vast catalog. Most users don’t have to worry about not finding their favorites, as they are most likely in the catalog. If users want to discover new music, they also don’t have to worry. This platform has an algorithm that shows new music according to a user’s preferences.

Availability

This streaming platform gives users a 3-month trial at the start. There are plans for payment after the 3-month trial has ended. To sweeten the deal, there is also the payment option that allows subscription for up to six accounts.

Not only that, but this streaming service is also available on different platforms. This platform has “Apple” in the name, but it’s available for both iOS and Android devices. It’s also available in 114 countries.

Offline Listening

Apple Music users who pay for the service get the feature of offline listening. This lets subscribers save songs to their library and lets them listen while offline. Listening to music has never been easy.

Beats1 Radio

Beats1 is a radio station that’s exclusive to Apple Music. The station helps users discover new music as well. It operates 24/7 in 100 countries. Unfortunately, users can’t listen to the station while offline.

Disadvantages

Messy User Interface

You’d think that anything that has the “Apple” brand attached to it would be good, but you’re wrong. The service is great, but the interface is quite messy. Navigating through the app is confusing. To know your way around the app, you have to at least study the workings when using it.

Songs Are Very Protected

All songs are encrypted with Apple’s FairPlay program. That means that you can never listen to your downloaded songs outside of Apple Music. If you cancel your subscription, you can’t listen to any of your downloaded songs. You can’t even listen to the ones saved offline by any means. The only way to solve this is by downloading with Noteburner Apple Music Converter.

Freeware Not Supported

The biggest issue that leads potential users to subscribe to competitors instead. Unlike other streaming services, this platform does not have a freeware version. This means that you can’t use Apple Music when your 3-month trial is over. To continue using it, you have to pay for the available plans.

All in all, this platform is a pretty solid streaming service. While it’s far from the perfect streaming service, it still serves users well. This guide covers most when it comes to Apple Music, with the benefits and disadvantages. We hope this is enough to entice you to subscribe to this platform as your streaming service. Happy listening and downloading!