How To Download Facebook Videos: Your Ultimate Guide

The reason you’re here is obvious: you want to learn how to download Facebook videos. Well, you’re in luck as we’re about to dive deeper into this topic. Downloading is quite easy, and this guide is one of the most extensive out there. You will get both desktop and mobile recommendations. Plus, stick around to learn how to download videos regardless of privacy settings.

Anyone can have reasons why they’d want to download videos from Facebook. For one, the content might not be available elsewhere. There’s a chance that you may lose it, so why not save it? Or there’s some missed information that you need, and your only choice is constant re-watching. But whatever your reasons are, this is the right guide for you.

How To Download Facebook Videos: Best Options

Downloading a video from Facebook works the same way across desktop and mobile. All you need to do is copy the video link and paste it onto a downloader. But how do you find a trusty downloader these days? Worry not, for here are legit recommendations. No fear of viruses or spyware here.

Desktop: fbdown.net

Visit fbdown.net and you’ll see what makes it a popular video grabber. It’s even clear in the website’s name itself. It allows users to download Facebook videos by generating direct links to the media. It’s how to download Facebook videos, the easy way. Here’s how to use it.

Find the video you want to download from Facebook.

Click the three dots on the top right corner of the video.

Click “copy link.”

Go to fbdown.net and paste the video URL on the box. Then click “download” beside it.

You can choose between downloading the video in normal or HD quality. It’s your call. Click your choice to open a new window where the video plays.

Right-click on it and click “save video as” to save it on your PC.

Android: Video Downloader for Facebook (Google Play)

Otherwise known as Video Downloader, it’s a well-liked app according to its store page. It works much like a typical Android app. Install it on your phone and it’s 100% free to use. One of its niftiest features is automatic scanning. It detects videos so you can download them with 1 click. Plus, it allows for previews before downloading.

Launch the Video Downloader app.

You will see a browser window. Use this window to access Facebook. By default, the Facebook icon is on the homepage.

Log in and find the video you like.

Play the video first until the arrow icon on the bottom right turns red. Once it’s red, you can download the video.

Click the arrow, then click “fast download.” The video will then be on your phone. You can access the file by clicking the folder icon named “finished.”

iOS: MyMedia File Manager

MyMedia File Manager is a 100% free app available on the Apple app store. And compared to other downloaders, this is the most legitimate. Here’s how to use it.

Before everything, download and install MyMedia File Manager from the app store.

After finishing the installation, go to Facebook and look for the video you want to download.

Play the video. Tap the share button and then press “copy link”.

Launch MyMedia File Manager. You can see that it looks like a browser, much like Chrome or anything else you use. Visit the website savefrom.net by typing it on the search bar.

Paste the URL of the video that you copied earlier into the box.

Tap the arrow icon beside the box to search for the video. Wait for it to finish.

Pick whether you’d want HD or SD for the video’s resolution.

Tap on “download file” when it appears. When prompted, name the file and tap “save.”

Wait for the download to finish. You can access the file by going back to the app’s home page and selecting the media folder. But wait: you’re not done yet.

Tap the video and select “save to camera roll.” This way, you don’t need to launch MyMedia to play the video. You can access the video in your camera roll this way.

Paid Option: Ad-Free Video Grabbers

You can use online video grabbers and apps for free. Everyone knows that. But the reality stays: app developers still need to make money. The only way they can do so is by ads. And users have one reaction to these ads. They’re annoying.

Having ads in your video grabber can make downloading more difficult. You’ll struggle with finding the right buttons because ads tend to pop up at the worst times. Even worse, popup ads tend to have fake download buttons. You can press them by mistake, going to a different website. And you’re lucky if you don’t get a shady website that looks like it’s full of malware.

The solution is simple. Pay for a premium subscription. You won’t get ads and the download process is way easier. Plus, most apps offer more features such as higher resolutions. For instance, downloading a 4K Ultra HD video isn’t always available in free apps. Paying for a premium video grabbing subscription will be great in the long run. More so if you download a lot of content for personal use.

Downloading Private Facebook Videos

What if the video you’d like to download is a private one? That sure complicates things, but don’t worry. See, video grabbers almost always use URLs to download. But when if a Facebook video is set to private, it’s not possible to use the URL to get it. To get around that, you need to alter the video’s “page source.” Here’s how to do it.

Page Source Method

Look for the private video and click it. Play it then pause after a few seconds.

Right-click the video to open it in a new tab.

Visit the new page and then right-click again. Click “view page source.”

Copy everything by pressing Ctrl + A.

Go to this link where you can paste the text you copied.

Click the download button next to it.

What About Facebook Live?

What would learning how to download Facebook videos be without tackling Facebook Live? Not every video on Facebook is a strict upload. Case in point, more people are taking to the site to broadcast live. And there are several who could want to save these streams for perpetuity. Here is an easy way of doing that.

Go to Facebook and find the stream you’d want to save.

Copy the URL to the stream and paste it onto a new tab/window.

REMEMBER, replace the first “w” in the www with an “m” so the URL’s beginning looks like this: m.samplewebsite.com. This turns the stream into a mobile video feed.

Play the video. Right-click and select “save video as”.

Downloading From Messenger

What about how to download Facebook videos direct from the Messenger app? There used to be a “download” button for videos on Messenger. But it doesn’t exist anymore. Though there’s still a workaround. Here’s what you need to do:

Open the video in a separate tab.

Let the video play and right-click it.

Click “save as” to download it.

Final Thoughts

Downloading Facebook videos is easy. There is no way to say otherwise. And this guide gives you several options. See how easy they all are? And it works like a charm, whether on desktop or mobile. That said, here are the final recommendations:

Desktop: fbdown.net

Android: Video Downloader for Facebook

iOS: MyMedia File Manager

These are the most trustworthy options for downloading Facebook videos. Be it a private video, a basic upload, or a live stream. Only remember to follow everything to the letter.