How To Download Dailymotion Videos: An Ultimate Guide

Dailymotion is a video sharing platform like YouTube. An internet connection is necessary to watch videos through this platform. In this article, you will learn how to download Dailymotion videos and watch it offline.

If you are using the Dailymotion app on Android, iPhone or iPad, you can download the videos right away. If you’re using a computer or laptop, you will need to use an online video converter or a video downloader.

Here are options on how to download Dailymotion videos:

How to Download Dailymotion Videos on PC or Laptop

Download Dailymotion Videos with “Savevideo.me” Via Bookmark

There are several ways you can download Dailymotion videos online. One of the ways we recommend is via web bookmark though savevideo.me. It’s fast and it requires no registration process.

Here are simple steps on how to download Dailymotion videos for free.

How to Download Dailymotion Videos via Savevideo.me

Copy the Dailymotion video link. Go to Dailymotion, select the video resolution that you desire and copy the link provided on the address bar.

Paste the link on savevideo.me. After copying the link, go to savevideo.me, paste the link on the text field provided and click download.

Add or drag the “Save Me” bookmark. There will be an instruction provided on how to add or drag the “Save Me” bookmark. Follow the step.

Open the special URL provided. After adding the bookmark, click the special link provided. It will open a new page.

Click the “Save Me” bookmark. On the new page, click the “Save Me” bookmark.

Select the quality of the desired video before downloading it. Choose which one you would like to download.

Download the video file. Once you’ve chosen the quality of the video, right-click the link and click “save link as”. Hit save and wait for your video to download.

Don’t forget to rename the file with (filename).mp4.

Download Videos Via Dailymotion App on Phone or Tablet

Install the Dailymotion app. You can download the app for free from the App Store (iOS) or Playstore (Android). If you have the application already you can skip this step.

Open the Dailymotion app. If you don’t know what the app looks like, it’s the one with the white icon and the black “d” inside.

Search for the exact video that you desire. Do this by tapping the magnifying glass at the bottom of the screen. Then, enter the title or the keyword of the video you’re looking for and tap the video to open it. If you have the video open already, you can skip this step.

Tap the 3 dots (…), you can find it right below the video’s bottom-right corner.

Tap the Watch Offline feature on the screen. After doing so, this will begin downloading the video to your phone or tablet. After the download is complete, you will see a confirmation message on the top of your screen.

Some Reminders

Some videos on the Dailymotion application are not available for download. If you try to download a video that’s blocked you will receive an error.

Make sure that you signed in. If not, you’ll receive a message to sign in or log in with Facebook, Google or your email address and password. After logging in, repeat steps 4 and 5.

Minimize the video. To do this, tap the down arrow on the top-left corner of the screen. This will return you to the Dailymotion screen.

Check your offline videos. You need to go to your library first. Tap the Library. It’s located at the bottom-right corner. Tap Watch Offline. It’s at the top of the screen. This is where you can find all your offline videos. To watch the videos, tap any of it.

Remember, all video downloads from the Dailymotion app will only stay on your phone or tablet for 30 days. If you wish to watch it again after it expires, repeat the steps above.

Download Dailymotion Videos Straight to Your Phone (Android Users)

Good news Android users! You can now download a Dailymotion video straight to your phone.

Follow the steps below to learn how to download Dailymotion videos on your Android phone:

Install the SaveFrom application.

Search the specific video that you want to download. You can go to your browser and go to Dailymotion, or if you have the application open it.

Download the video. After choosing the video, click the arrow in the upper-right corner or under the video and click share. Select SaveFrom from the list of options. Then, choose your required format and tap download. Your video is now ready.

Download Dailymotion Videos with Easy Download Video

You can also try using Easy Download Video as a free video downloader in 3 easy steps. Check the instructions below:

Copy the Dailymotion video link. Go to Dailymotion, choose the video you want to download and copy the link provided on the address bar.

Paste the link on Easy Download Video. After copying the link, go to https://ezdlvid.com/, paste the link on the text field provided and click download.

Choose the quality of the video you want to download. There are different options for you to choose from. Choose your desired quality and click the download icon on the corresponding line. Wait for the download process to finish.

Using The “SaveFrom.net Helper” Browser Extension

SaveFrom.net Helper is a free extension. It adds a download button beside every Dailymotion video. It allows you to download the video even while you’re watching it. All in one click! Learn how to do this below:

Install the “SaveFrom.net Helper” extension. Click this link to install.

Go to the Dailymotion website and choose the video you want to download.

Download the video. Press the download button shown in the image and choose your desired quality of the video. Then, wait until you complete the download process.

Using Video Downloading Software

Don’t want to do any of the options above? You can install software that will allow you to download Dailymotion videos. We recommend you install a 4k video downloader as this software is easy to use compared to others. Below are the steps to opt-in to this method:

Install 4k video downloader. Click this link to install and download this software.

Copy the Dailymotion video link. Go to Dailymotion, choose the video you want to download and copy the link provided on the address bar.

Paste the link on the 4k video downloader. After copying the link, launch a 4k video downloader and paste it on the space provided.

Choose the video and audio quality of the video you want to download. Select the desired quality of the video you wish to download. Choose which one you would like to start the download.

Download the video. Press the download icon and wait for your video to download. You can see your downloaded video by clicking the Show in folder.

Download Videos on Mac

You can also download Dailymotion videos to your Macbook. Follow the steps below:

Install VideoDuke. Click this link to install and download this software.

Launch Dailymotion from the app. Launch VideoDuke and choose Dailymotion in the main window of the app.

Look for the video you wish to download. You can surf Dailymotion from the VideoDuke. This allows you to search the video you want to download. After searching, the app will prepare it for download and show in the Video tab.

Choose the video and audio quality of the video you want to download. Then, select the quality of the desired video output. Choose which one you would like to start the download process.

Download the video. Press the download icon and wait for your video to download. You can see your downloaded video by clicking the Show in folder.

If you have a direct link to the video, you can insert it on the search line. VideoDuke will then make it ready for instant download.

Keep Your Computer Safe

